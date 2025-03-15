AJN Resources Inc. Launches Private Placement with Palisades Goldcorp Lead

AJN Resources Inc. ( (TSE:AJN) ) has issued an announcement.

AJN Resources Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement offering of units priced at $0.12 each, aiming to raise at least $500,000, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. The funds will be used for due diligence, property acquisitions, exploration, and working capital. The issuance will not change control of the company, and the securities will have a four-month hold period.

AJN Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with a management team and directors possessing over 75 years of collective industry experience. The company focuses on exploration, financing, and developing major mines globally, with a particular emphasis on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

YTD Price Performance: 28.57%

Average Trading Volume: 44,530

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$5.12M

