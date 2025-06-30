AJJ Medtech Faces Termination of Samsung Distribution Agreement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

OEL (Holdings) Ltd. ( (SG:584) ) has provided an update.

AJJ Medtech Holdings Limited announced that its indirect subsidiary, Quest Asia Technologies Pte Ltd, will have its distribution agreement with Samsung Medison Co., Ltd terminated effective 20 September 2025. The company is in discussions with Samsung to ensure a smooth transition and explore future opportunities. Despite this change, the company does not expect any material impact on its financial performance for the year ending 31 December 2025.

More about OEL (Holdings) Ltd.

AJJ Medtech Holdings Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing a range of healthcare solutions through its subsidiaries. The company is involved in distributing medical technology products and services, with a market focus on enhancing healthcare management.

Current Market Cap: S$3.01M

