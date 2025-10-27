AJJ Healthcare Secures Long-Term Supply Contract with Singapore Healthcare Institutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AJJ Medtech Holdings Limited ( (SG:584) ) has provided an announcement.

AJJ Healthcare, a subsidiary of AJJ Medtech Holdings Limited, has secured a three-year supply contract with a leading network of Singapore healthcare institutions for laboratory plastic consumables, with an option to extend for two additional years. This contract enhances AJJ Healthcare’s presence in the institutional supply sector, strengthens its industry position, and is expected to positively impact the company’s financial performance by increasing recurring revenue and earnings visibility.

AJJ Medtech Holdings Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the MedTech and healthcare industry. The company, through its subsidiary AJJ Healthcare Management Pte Ltd, focuses on providing high-quality supply chain management services, particularly in laboratory plastic consumables, to clinical and research institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 74,443,300

Current Market Cap: S$13.53M

