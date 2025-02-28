AJ Bell PLC Updates Shareholders on Total Voting Rights

The latest update is out from AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ).

AJ Bell PLC announced that as of 28 February 2025, its issued share capital consists of 409,588,720 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, and no shares held in Treasury. This update on total voting rights is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under FCA rules.

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering investment platforms and stockbroking services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to individual investors and financial advisers.

