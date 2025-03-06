AJ Bell PLC Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has issued an update.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 73,761 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 418.47 pence per share. This move, part of a £30 million buyback initiative announced in December 2024, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share and consolidating ownership.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC is a financial services company that operates in the investment and wealth management industry. It provides a range of investment platforms and services aimed at both retail investors and financial advisers.

YTD Price Performance: -6.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,013,268

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.69B

