AJ Bell PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

An update from AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) is now available.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 77,448 of its ordinary shares at a highest price of 435.50 pence and a lowest price of 427.00 pence, with an average price of 432.51 pence. The shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 410,029,539, impacting shareholder calculations of voting rights and interest notifications.

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, offering investment and stockbroking services. The company focuses on providing a variety of investment products and platforms for retail and institutional clients, aiming to enhance their financial management capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -2.73%

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,718

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.77B

