AJ Bell Announces Share Sales by HR Director and Associate

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has issued an update.

AJ Bell PLC announced the sale of ordinary shares by Liz Carrington, HR Director, and Nick Carrington, a person closely associated with her. Liz Carrington sold 9,477 shares at £5.276301 each, while Nick Carrington sold 9,587 shares at £5.21625 each. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange on 17 and 18 July 2025. Following these sales, Liz Carrington retains an interest in 508,222 shares, representing 0.125% of the company’s issued share capital. This announcement complies with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, ensuring transparency in transactions by individuals with managerial responsibilities.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC is a financial services company that operates within the investment platform industry. The company provides online investment platforms and stockbroking services, primarily focusing on individual investors and financial advisors.

Average Trading Volume: 834,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.12B

