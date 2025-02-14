AJ Bell Advances £30M Share Buyback Initiative

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has shared an announcement.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, acquiring 80,000 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 439.58 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust its total number of issued shares to 410,260,800. This move is part of a broader £30 million share buyback program announced in December 2024, which may enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding and potentially improving earnings per share.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing investment platform services to both retail investors and financial advisors. The company focuses on offering a range of investment and pension products, catering to the needs of individual savers and investors.

YTD Price Performance: -2.05%

Average Trading Volume: 1,045,259

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.78B

