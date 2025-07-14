Aizawa Securities Announces Correction to Director Appointment Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO. LTD. ( (JP:8708) ) has issued an announcement.

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO., LTD. announced a correction to a previous notice regarding a change in its board of directors. The correction involves the career history of Tomoko Sumikama, a new candidate for Director, with specific changes to her employment timeline at Brown Brothers Harriman Securities and Societe Generale Securities Japan Limited. This correction ensures accurate representation of her professional background, which is crucial for stakeholders assessing the leadership and strategic direction of the company.

AIZAWA SECURITIES GROUP CO., LTD. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on securities. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is led by President and Representative Director Takuya Aizawa.

Average Trading Volume: 128,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen42.63B

