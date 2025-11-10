AITX’s RAD-G Launches SARA Pilot Programs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( (AITX) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, AITX announced that its subsidiary, RAD-G, has initiated live pilot programs for its AI platform SARA with four Remote Video Monitoring companies. This marks a significant step in SARA’s expansion, transitioning from commitments to live operations, and positioning RAD-G at the forefront of the remote video monitoring industry. The pilots are part of a larger rollout expected to impact over 100,000 monitoring channels, showcasing SARA’s potential to transform the industry by replacing traditional monitoring methods.

Spark’s Take on AITX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AITX is a Neutral.

AITX’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and lack of technical and valuation data. However, positive corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, particularly in expanding markets.

To see Spark’s full report on AITX stock, click here.

More about Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) is a leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, operating through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD-I). The company focuses on providing innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service, offering cost savings in the security and guarding services industry. AITX’s technology is designed to enhance operations across various sectors including enterprises, government, transportation, and healthcare.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.79M

For detailed information about AITX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue