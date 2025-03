AISIX Solutions Unveils Wildfire 3.0 API for Enhanced Risk Assessment

Minerva Intelligence, Inc. ( (TSE:AISX) ) just unveiled an update.

AISIX Solutions Inc. has launched the Wildfire 3.0 API, providing businesses, governments, and researchers with direct access to wildfire risk data. This API offers insights into current and future wildfire probability, intensity, and risk scores, enhancing decision-making and preparedness. By integrating climate change projections, fire modeling, and historical data, the API supports more informed risk management strategies, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the climate risk assessment industry.

More about Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider that leverages artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment to offer predictive and defensible assessments. The company aims to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks, fostering resilience and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 100.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,194,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.54M

