AISIX Solutions Expands Climate Data Reach with RedZone Partnership

AISIX Solutions Inc. has entered into a strategic data licensing agreement with RedZone Software LLC to enhance its market presence in the climate intelligence sector. This collaboration will integrate AISIX’s proprietary climate risk datasets into RedZone’s fire risk analytics platform, expanding AISIX’s reach and aligning with its strategy to scale high-margin licensing revenue. The agreement also includes potential for future geographic and product line expansion, strengthening AISIX’s position as a key data provider for climate resilience and risk-informed decision-making.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider that leverages artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment to offer auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments. The company aims to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks, fostering resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

