AIS Holdings Group Undergoes Major Leadership Change

On April 1, 2025, Takehiro Abe sold 18,200,000 shares, representing approximately 91% of AIS Holdings Group‘s outstanding stock, to SKYPR LLC, resulting in a change in control of the company. This transaction, conducted under Regulation S, led to Ryohei Uetaki being appointed as the sole officer and director of the company, succeeding Mr. Abe who resigned from all his positions. Mr. Uetaki’s extensive business experience and previous leadership roles in various companies, including SKYPR LLC, positioned him to lead AIS Holdings Group, Inc.

