AirTrip Corp. Reports Mixed Financial Results with Rising Net Income

The latest announcement is out from AirTrip ( (JP:6191) ).

AirTrip Corp. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2024, revealing a slight decline in revenue but significant improvements in net income and profit before tax compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in operating profit, the company achieved a 47.6% increase in quarterly net income, demonstrating improved profitability. However, the forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, anticipates a decline in operating income and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential challenges ahead.

More about AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. operates in the travel and tourism industry, focusing on providing travel-related services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to serve both individual and corporate clients with diverse travel needs.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $189.2M

