Airtel Africa Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ) has provided an update.

Airtel Africa has announced a purchase of 215,094 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program authorized by its shareholders, with the shares acquired at a volume weighted average price of 136.52 GBp. This strategic move, which involves the cancellation of the bought shares, is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Airtel Africa Plc

Airtel Africa is a prominent telecommunications and mobile money service provider operating in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers integrated mobile voice and data services, along with mobile money solutions, focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences throughout its operational footprint.

YTD Price Performance: 21.48%

Average Trading Volume: 3,931,421

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.06B

