Airtel Africa Announces Board Changes as Andrew Green Retires

An update from Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ) is now available.

Airtel Africa has announced a change in its board of directors, with Andrew Green set to retire as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director after the January 2026 board meeting. Tsega Gebreyes, who joined as a non-executive director in 2021 and currently chairs the Remuneration Committee, will succeed him. Cynthia Gordon will take over as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. This transition reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and leadership as it continues to expand its influence in the African telecommunications sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AAF) stock is a Hold with a £294.00 price target.

Airtel Africa Plc demonstrates strong financial performance and growth prospects, particularly in mobile money and operational efficiency. However, high leverage and valuation concerns, along with technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions, moderate the overall score.

More about Airtel Africa Plc

Airtel Africa is a leading telecommunications and mobile money services provider operating in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers integrated services including mobile voice, data, and mobile money both nationally and internationally, with a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and transforming lives across the continent.

