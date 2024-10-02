Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has actively continued its share buy-back program by purchasing 900,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 112.60 to 115.70 GBp per share on October 1, 2024, through Citigroup Global Markets Limited. Following this recent transaction, the total number of shares acquired since the program’s inception amounts to 62,743,996, at an average cost of 112.37 GBp each. These shares will subsequently be cancelled as part of the company’s strategy to reduce the number of shares in circulation.

