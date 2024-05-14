Airtel Africa Advances Share Buy-back Program

Airtel Africa Plc (GB:AAF) has released an update.

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the buy-back of 26,592 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 118.24 GBp each from the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares will be subsequently cancelled, contributing to the company’s buy-back initiative that has amassed 13,830,889 shares since March 1, 2024. Airtel Africa continues to strengthen its market position as a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries.

