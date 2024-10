Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Catherine Ann O’Connor, indicating an increase in her indirect interest through the acquisition of 13,889 Rights under the NED Equity Plan, while maintaining her previous holding of 150,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. The Rights were issued in lieu of $4,000 in foregone director fees.

