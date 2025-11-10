tiprankstipranks
AirBoss Secures US$8.1M Order for Advanced Defense Equipment

Story Highlights
AirBoss Secures US$8.1M Order for Advanced Defense Equipment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Airboss of America ( (TSE:BOS) ) just unveiled an update.

AirBoss of America announced a significant order valued at up to US$8.1 million for its Low Burden Masks (LBM) and related accessories from the Canadian Department of National Defense. This order, part of the ongoing JGSR Contract, highlights the continued adoption of the LBM, reinforcing the company’s positive momentum in the defense sector. The LBM, designed for optimal weight distribution and minimal breathing resistance, has been widely adopted by military customers globally since its introduction. This development underscores AirBoss’s commitment to providing advanced protective solutions, enhancing its industry positioning and offering potential growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BOS) stock is a Hold with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Airboss of America stock, see the TSE:BOS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BOS is a Neutral.

Airboss of America’s stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The earnings call provided some positive insights with improved financial metrics and debt reduction, but ongoing challenges in profitability and market conditions weigh on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BOS stock, click here.

More about Airboss of America

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer and manufacturer specializing in survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds, and finished rubber products. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions: AirBoss Rubber Solutions, a North American custom rubber compounder, and AirBoss Manufactured Products, which supplies anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market. Additionally, it provides personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical, and first responder sectors through its AirBoss Defense operations.

Average Trading Volume: 14,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$108.6M

See more insights into BOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

