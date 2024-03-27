AirBoss Restructures Credit to Fuel Growth

Airboss of America (TSE:BOS) has released an update.

AirBoss of America Corp. has revised its senior secured credit facilities, reducing the credit limit and setting new dividend and capital expenditure policies to strengthen long-term growth and shareholder value. These strategic amendments are set to fortify the company’s financial position through adjusted EBITDA and liquidity requirements, reflecting a focus on sustainable value creation and market leadership in custom rubber compounding.

