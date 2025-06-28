Air T, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Growth Amid Challenges

Air T, Inc. ( (AIRT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air T, Inc. presented to its investors.

Air T, Inc. is a diversified American company with a portfolio of businesses in the aviation sector, including overnight air cargo, ground support equipment, commercial aircraft, engines and parts, and digital solutions. The company aims to enhance stakeholder value through strategic operations and growth initiatives.

In its fiscal 2025 earnings report, Air T, Inc. announced a revenue increase to $291.9 million, marking a 2% rise from the previous year. The company also reported an operating income of $1.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, both showing improvement from the prior fiscal year.

Key financial highlights include a 7% revenue increase in the overnight air cargo segment, driven by higher labor revenues and increased billable hours for maintenance. The ground support equipment segment saw a 5% revenue increase due to higher spare part sales, while the digital solutions segment grew significantly by 26% in revenue, attributed to increased software subscriptions. However, the commercial aircraft, engines, and parts segment faced a revenue decline due to a competitive market and reduced asset availability.

Despite a loss per share of $2.23, a slight improvement from the previous year, Air T, Inc. remains optimistic about future growth. The company is focusing on new initiatives and product channels, anticipating continued traction and value creation for shareholders.

