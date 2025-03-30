Air New Zealand Faces Capacity Challenges Amid Engine Maintenance Demands

Air New Zealand Limited ( (ANZFF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Air New Zealand Limited reported a 4.4% decrease in group capacity for February 2025 compared to the previous year, attributed to reduced aircraft availability due to global engine maintenance requirements. Despite a decline in short-haul demand, the company saw a slight improvement in long-haul revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) by 2.1%, indicating a positive trend in its long-haul operations.

More about Air New Zealand Limited

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing both long-haul and short-haul flights. The company focuses on domestic routes within New Zealand as well as international travel to the Tasman and Pacific Islands.

YTD Price Performance: 14.38%

Average Trading Volume: 12,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.21B

For detailed information about ANZFF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue