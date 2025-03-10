Air New Zealand Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Air New Zealand Limited ( (ANZFF) ) just unveiled an update.

Air New Zealand Limited has announced the acquisition of 365,466 ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program, with transactions occurring both on-market and off-market. This strategic move, approved by the board, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially improving earnings per share and strengthening the company’s market position.

More about Air New Zealand Limited

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing air travel services primarily in New Zealand and internationally. The company is a key player in the airline sector, focusing on passenger and cargo transportation.

YTD Price Performance: 21.41%

Average Trading Volume: 9,067

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.15B

