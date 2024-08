Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for shareholders at NZD 0.01500000 per share. Key dates include an Ex Date of September 12, 2024, a Record Date of September 13, 2024, and a Payment Date set for September 26, 2024. This dividend relates to the financial period ending June 30, 2024.

