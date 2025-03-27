Air China Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Rising Costs

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has issued an announcement.

Air China reported its 2024 annual financial results, revealing a revenue of RMB166,699 million but a net loss of RMB233 million attributable to equity shareholders. The company decided not to distribute profits for the year. Despite an increase in revenue compared to 2023, the airline faced higher operating expenses, notably in jet fuel and employee compensation costs, contributing to the loss. The financial results highlight ongoing challenges in the aviation industry, impacting Air China’s profitability and strategic decisions.

More about Air China

Air China is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the aviation industry. The company provides passenger and cargo air transportation services and is a key player in the Chinese and international aviation markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.00%

Average Trading Volume: 4,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.13B

