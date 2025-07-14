Air China Projects Significant Losses Amid Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Air China ( (HK:0753) ) is now available.

Air China Limited has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, projecting a net loss between RMB1.7 billion and RMB2.2 billion, despite efforts to improve operational performance and reduce losses year-on-year. The company attributes the continued losses to challenges such as imbalanced market supply, competition from high-speed rail, and global economic uncertainties, which have impacted its ability to return to profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0753) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.90 price target.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates in the aviation industry and focuses on enhancing aircraft utilization and marketing strategies to improve operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: 6.41%

Average Trading Volume: 18,193,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$130.7B

