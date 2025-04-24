Air China Embraces Digital Communication for Corporate Documents

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has provided an update.

Air China Limited has announced the adoption of electronic dissemination for its corporate communications, in line with the paperless listing regime effective from December 31, 2023. This move will make all future corporate documents available electronically on the company’s website and the HKEXnews website, replacing printed copies. Non-registered H shareholders are advised to provide their email addresses to their intermediaries to receive notifications, or they will need to check the websites proactively. This transition to digital communication is expected to streamline operations and enhance accessibility for stakeholders.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as a joint stock limited company and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company primarily focuses on providing passenger and cargo air transportation services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.00%

Average Trading Volume: 4,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £12.05B

For an in-depth examination of 0753 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue