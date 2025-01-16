AIMS Fund Management Clarifies ASX Disclosure Delay

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

AIMS Property Securities Fund ( (AU:APW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AIMS Fund Management Limited responded to an ASX inquiry regarding a late lodgement of an interest disclosure for Mr. John Love. The delay was due to Mrs. Love inheriting APW units without Mr. Love’s initial knowledge, which was rectified within five business days of his awareness. The company has confirmed its current compliance arrangements with ASX Listing Rules are adequate and routinely enforced.

More about AIMS Property Securities Fund

AIMS Fund Management Limited operates in the financial services industry, managing property securities funds. The company focuses on investment management services and is active in markets including Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

YTD Price Performance: 3.87%

Average Trading Volume: 3,355

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$77.69M

