AIMS APAC REIT Secures Favorable Tax Ruling for Perpetual Securities

AIMS APAC REIT ( (SG:O5RU) ) has shared an announcement.

AIMS APAC REIT Management Limited announced that it has obtained a tax ruling from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) regarding its S$125 million 4.70% subordinated perpetual securities. The ruling classifies these securities as ‘debt securities’ under Singapore’s Income Tax Act, allowing holders to potentially benefit from tax concessions and exemptions on interest payments. This development could enhance the attractiveness of the securities to investors by offering favorable tax treatment, thereby potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and appeal in the market.

More about AIMS APAC REIT

AIMS APAC REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of industrial, logistics, and business park properties across the Asia-Pacific region. The company aims to provide stable returns to its stakeholders through strategic acquisitions and effective asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 906,460

Current Market Cap: S$1.08B

