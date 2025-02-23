AIM Vaccine’s mRNA Shingles Vaccine Advances with Promising Preclinical Results

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6660) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. announced that their mRNA shingles/herpes zoster vaccine has shown significantly higher immune indicators in preclinical tests compared to international recombinant subunit vaccines. The company has submitted a clinical trial application to the U.S. FDA, marking an advancement in their global strategy. With only 0.1% vaccination rate in the target population and an expected global market size of $23.9 billion by 2030, the vaccine could significantly enhance the company’s performance upon approval. AIM’s mRNA vaccine is poised to reshape the market landscape due to its safety and immunogenicity advantages.

More about AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. is a Chinese joint stock company focusing on the development of vaccine products, particularly utilizing mRNA technology. The company is at the forefront of mRNA vaccine development in China and holds an independent patent for mRNA technology. It has an established system for the research, development, and production of mRNA vaccines.

YTD Price Performance: -1.95%

Average Trading Volume: 4,328,756

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

