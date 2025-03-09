AIM Vaccine Secures Approval for Advanced Rabies Vaccine, Bolstering Global Market Position

An update from AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6660) ) is now available.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its innovative human diploid rabies vaccine, marking a significant technological advancement in the global rabies vaccine industry. This new vaccine offers higher efficacy and safety compared to existing options, and its approval is expected to strengthen AIM Vaccine’s leadership position in the market, enhancing its ability to provide high-quality rabies vaccines globally.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing and producing vaccines, with a significant emphasis on rabies vaccines, positioning itself as the world’s second-largest supplier in this niche market.

