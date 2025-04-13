AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Announces Director Resignations and Committee Reorganization

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6660) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of two directors, Ms. Aijun Wang and Mr. Hui Ouyang, due to changes in work arrangements, effective April 13, 2025. Their departures have left the company’s Audit and Nomination Committees non-compliant with Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, prompting the company to take corrective measures within three months.

More about AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biotechnology industry. The company focuses on the development and production of vaccines, aiming to address public health needs.

YTD Price Performance: -46.42%

Average Trading Volume: 6,284,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of 6660 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue