AIM ImmunoTech Updates Certificate of Incorporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AIM ImmunoTech ( (AIM) ) has issued an announcement.

AIM ImmunoTech has filed an amended and restated Certificate of Incorporation, which supersedes all previous versions. This update may have implications for the company’s governance and operational structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AIM) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AIM ImmunoTech stock, see the AIM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AIM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIM is a Neutral.

AIM ImmunoTech’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and weak balance sheet. Technical analysis and valuation also contribute to a low score, with negative momentum indicators and unattractive valuation metrics. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

To see Spark’s full report on AIM stock, click here.

More about AIM ImmunoTech

Average Trading Volume: 111,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.88M

For an in-depth examination of AIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue