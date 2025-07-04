Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Faces Trading Suspension Amid Board Compliance Issues

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Aidigong Maternal & Child Health ( (HK:0286) ).

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Limited has announced additional resumption guidance following the resignation of an independent non-executive director, which has left the company below the required number of independent directors as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The company is working to comply with these regulations to resume trading, which has been suspended since February 2025, and will provide further updates to shareholders and potential investors as progress is made.

More about Aidigong Maternal & Child Health

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Limited operates in the maternal and child health industry, providing services and products focused on the well-being of mothers and children. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is subject to its regulatory requirements.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$251.6M

