Aidigong Announces Change in Share Registrar Office

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health (HK:0286) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Limited has announced a change in its Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer office to Appleby Global Corporate Services effective January 1, 2025. The company’s Hong Kong branch office will continue operations under Tricor Secretaries Limited. This update may interest investors monitoring corporate governance and administrative shifts.

For further insights into HK:0286 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.