Aichi Financial Group Revises Earnings and Dividends Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Aichi Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7389) ) has issued an announcement.

Aichi Financial Group, Inc. has announced an upward revision of its earnings estimates and dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This revision is attributed to better-than-expected net gains and lower credit-related costs at its subsidiary, Aichi Bank Ltd. The company has increased its ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent significantly, indicating a robust financial performance. Additionally, the dividend per share has been revised upward, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining stable dividends while strengthening its management base. This announcement is likely to positively impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7389) stock is a Buy with a Yen4534.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aichi Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7389 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aichi Financial Group, Inc.

Aichi Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking through its subsidiary Aichi Bank Ltd. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange, indicating a strong presence in the Japanese financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 161,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen202B

Learn more about 7389 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue