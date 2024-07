AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M) has released an update.

AIC Mines Limited has announced a change in Director Jonathan Young’s interest in the company, with an acquisition of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $104,000. This transaction was part of a placement and resulted in Young’s total holding increasing to 1,019,055 shares, managed indirectly through Ragged Holdings Pty Ltd.

