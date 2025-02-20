AIA Group to Review Annual Results and Dividend Proposal

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

AIA Group ( (HK:1299) ) has issued an update.

AIA Group Limited has announced that a committee appointed by its board of directors will meet on March 14, 2025, to consider and approve the release of the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. This meeting will also discuss the recommendation for the payment of a final dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

More about AIA Group

AIA Group Limited is a major player in the insurance industry, operating primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers a range of life insurance and financial services, focusing on long-term savings and protection products.

YTD Price Performance: -1.35%

Average Trading Volume: 160,022

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $76.64B

