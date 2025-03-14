AIA Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

AIA Group ( (AAIGF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AIA Group presented to its investors.

AIA Group Limited is the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, operating in 18 markets and offering a range of insurance and savings products. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and serves millions of individual and corporate clients across Asia.

AIA Group Limited has reported strong financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showcasing significant growth across various metrics. The company achieved an 18% increase in the value of new business and a 12% rise in operating profit after tax per share.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in annualized new premiums and a 10% rise in underlying free surplus generation per share. The company also announced a 10% increase in its final dividend and a new $1.6 billion share buy-back program, reflecting its robust capital management strategy.

AIA’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing its strategic positioning in the growing Asian insurance market. The company aims to continue leveraging its competitive advantages to drive sustainable growth and create value for stakeholders.

