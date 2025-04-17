AI Transportation Faces Nasdaq Delisting Effective April 2025

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp. ( (AITR) ) has shared an update.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp. announced its delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market due to its failure to file an annual report for 2021 and non-payment of required fees, effective April 16, 2025. The company does not plan to appeal the decision, and its securities are expected to trade on the OTC Pink Market, although there is no assurance of this transition.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp. (AITR) is a blank check company established to facilitate mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, share purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. The company does not limit its search for target businesses to any specific industry, sector, or geographical region.

