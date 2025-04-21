Ai Holdings Subsidiary Secures Major Earthquake Resistance Project

The latest update is out from Ai Holdings ( (JP:3076) ).

AI SEKKEI Corporation, a subsidiary of Ai Holdings, has secured a significant project for earthquake resistance diagnosis from the National Hospital Organization, valued at 3.52 billion yen. The sales from this order will be recorded in the fiscal year ending June 2026, with no impact on the current fiscal year’s consolidated results.

Ai Holdings Corporation operates in the structural and architectural design industry, focusing on services such as structural design, earthquake resistance diagnosis, reinforcement design, and architectural design through its subsidiary AI SEKKEI Corporation.

