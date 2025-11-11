Ahresty Corporation Reports Positive Turnaround in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ahresty Corporation ( (JP:5852) ) has provided an update.

Ahresty Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a positive turnaround with net sales of 82,090 million yen, a 5% increase from the previous year. The company achieved an operating profit of 1,804 million yen, recovering from a loss in the previous period, and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 2,079 million yen. The exclusion of Ahresty Precision Die Mold (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd from the scope of consolidation was noted. The company maintained its dividend forecast and expects a slight decline in net sales for the full year ending March 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5852) stock is a Hold with a Yen805.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ahresty Corporation stock, see the JP:5852 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ahresty Corporation

Ahresty Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing industry. The company specializes in the production of die-cast products, serving various sectors including automotive and industrial machinery.

Average Trading Volume: 166,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.01B

See more insights into 5852 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

