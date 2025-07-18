Ahresty Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ahresty Corporation ( (JP:5852) ).

Ahresty Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury shares under a restricted stock compensation plan. This move, decided at a Board of Directors’ meeting, involves the disposal of 69,451 shares of common stock at a price of 750 yen per share, totaling 52,088,250 yen. The shares are allocated to directors and executive officers, with specific restrictions based on work continuation and performance. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s management with its long-term performance goals.

More about Ahresty Corporation

Ahresty Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on the production of aluminum die-cast products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President & CEO Shinichi Takahashi.

Average Trading Volume: 132,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.05B

For a thorough assessment of 5852 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue