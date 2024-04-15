AHI Expands Digital Health Footprint in MENA

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd announces the extension of its Master Services Agreement with Pharmak Direct, solidifying their collaboration to enhance e-prescription services in the MENA region. Their integrated solution will incorporate AHI’s biometric health assessments into Pharmak’s e-script platform, promising to improve patient screening and medication management. This partnership aligns with the MENA region’s push towards digital healthcare and personalized patient care.

