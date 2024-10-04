Aguia Resources Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 900,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code AGR, to take effect from October 4, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 2A filing, is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market. The application signifies a new opportunity for investors to engage with Aguia Resources’ stock on the Australian Securities Exchange.

