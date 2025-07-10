Aguia Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) has issued an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Warwick Grigor, a director of the company, acquiring 833,333 fully paid ordinary shares through participation in the company’s Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition increases the total number of shares held by Far East Capital Pty Limited, where Grigor is a director, to 58,372,333 shares. This move reflects the director’s confidence in the company’s prospects and could potentially strengthen stakeholder trust in the company’s strategic direction.

Aguia Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mineral projects, with a particular emphasis on phosphate and copper assets in Brazil.

