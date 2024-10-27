Agrimin Limited Reports Significant Cash Outflows in Q3

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited’s latest cash flow report reveals a challenging financial quarter, with the company experiencing a net cash outflow of $532,000 from operating activities and $1,148,000 from investing activities. Despite these expenses, the company’s cash reserves started at $4,054,000, enabling them to manage the quarter’s financial demands. Investors may find these figures noteworthy as they reflect the ongoing financial activities and strategic investments of the company.

