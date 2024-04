Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced the issuance of 7,100,096 unlisted options on April 23, 2024, under a new class code that is yet to be confirmed. This move, detailed in their latest notification, signals a potential shift in the company’s equity structure. The financial market is closely monitoring this update, as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

