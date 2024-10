Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced the application for quotation of 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code AMN, with the issue date set for October 15, 2024. This step indicates the company’s move to increase its presence in the financial market by making more securities available for trade.

